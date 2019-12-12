Jack Martin Ferguson, 86, of Boone, Iowa, passed away at home on December 6, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Visitation will be from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Stevens Memorial Chapel (607 28th Street Ames, IA 50010). Memorial services will be at 10:30 A.M., Friday, December 13, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church (712 12th Street Boone, IA 50036) with Rev. Lindsay Watkins officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made be directed to research for Parkinson’s disease.

Jack was born on June 29, 1933, in Nevada, Iowa, to Keith and Amelia (Horrell) Ferguson. He graduated from Ames High School. Jack enlisted in the United States Navy on December 3, 1951, he served during the Korean War and received numerous achievements including: Good Conduct Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, China Service Medal Extended, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Battle Efficiency € Navy Occupation Service Medal with European Clasp and Honor Man of Navy graduation Class. He was honorably discharged on November 17, 1955. In 1971, Jack attended the State of Iowa Law Enforcement Academy at Camp Dodge, IA. He was a Law Enforcement Officer for Iowa State University. Jack was married to Joyce Ann Holt and they welcomed four children together, they later separated. On June 11, 2002, Jack was united in marriage to Darlene Delores Shellenberger in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Jack was a member of the Iowa State Sheriffs and Deputies Association Institute, he also enjoyed tooling leather.

Jack was a talented musician, creating two CD’s of bluegrass music. He also contributed to CD’s with various other bands. He was inducted in America’s Old Time Country Music “Hall Of Fame” on September 1, 2002. He also won various Bluegrass Music Awards, including: Male Vocalist of year Traditional From SPBGMA; numerous Dobro Player of the year (multiple times from 1981 to 1999); Best Dobro Instrumental CD of the Year “Shackles & Chains” 2012, Produced and directed by Randy Kohrs in his studio in Nashville, TN; and USA Rural Roots Music Commission National 2012.

Jack is survived by his wife: Darlene Ferguson; sister, Delores Ball of Ames; sons: Lance and Greg of Asheville, NC; grandsons: Brian and Kevin (Shannon) Ferguson of Leadville, CO and great-grandsons: Elijah, Asa, Quinlan of Leadville, CO. He is preceded in death by two sons, Mark and David, a daughter, Katherine, sister, Darlene Madren; parents, Keith and Amelia Ferguson, grandparents: Asa and Cora Horrell and Bert and Ila Blanche Hill.