Charles G. “Cy” Hustead, age 80, of St. Charles, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 11, 2019. He was born May 3, 1939 in Stronghurst, Illinois, the son of Gilbert and Lucille Alexander Hustead.

Charles was a 1957 graduate of Stronghurst High School, where he participated in basketball and football. He retired from Boeing Aircraft Company. He was a member of the Stronghurst Christian Church.

Survivors include five sisters, Darlene Tatge, Joan Stamp, Betty Smith, and Judy Duncan, all of Stronghurst; Joyce McCarthy of O’Fallon, IL; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and one sister, Isabel Livermore.

No visitation in planned. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date in the Stronghurst Cemetery.

Banks & Beals Funeral Home of Stronghurst is assisting the family.

Please visit banksandbeals.com to leave a condolence.