Beverly Whiton, 89, of Perry passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Mercy Hospice House in Johnston, IA. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Murdock Funeral Home. Burial will be in Violet Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Memorials may be directed in Beverly’s name to Mercy Hospice and may be left or sent to Murdock Funeral Home.

Beverly Elaine Whiton, daughter of the late Dewey Sly Walker and Florence Lucile Smith, was born March 4, 1930 Guthrie County Iowa near Jamaica. She attended Jamaica School graduating in 1948. She loved basketball and played on the team that went to sub state championship game of that year.

She was an avid bowler participant in many league teams around Perry for many years.

She worked at JC Pennys in Perry dressing the windows, Perry Lutheran Home, Rowley Masonic Home, Dallas County Hospital, among others.

On June 29, 1966 she married Gale Whiton in Omaha, Nebraska and they made their home on the farm south of Rippey.

Beverly loved to cook and bake for family and friends and no one ever went away from her home hungry. She loved to read her favorite Danielle Steele books, gardening, taking care of her flowers, playing cards, sending cards to friends and family, shopping, trying to beat the house gambling and eating out at her favorite place, Tojo’s in Jamaica, IA. Also feeding the wildlife at their home in town every day.

Her life will forever be cherished by her children: Mike (Nancy) Flynn of Glendale, AZ; Sharon (Rick) Noring of Grimes, IA; Lori Whiton Damron and friend Howard of Panora, IA; Roz (Greg) Weis of Decorah, IA; Grandchildren, Valerie (Bill) Ruiz; Veronica (Fran) Forsythe; Tracey (Torrey) Noring; Ashley Noring and fiancé Andy Weber; Andy (Jessica) Weis; Paul (Lindsey) Weis; Carol (Nick) Hopp; 14 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; her brother Bob Walker of Fairfax, IA, and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She was proceeded in death, by her husband Gale on July 17, 2019, parents Dewey and Florence Walker brothers Roger Walker and Richard Walker, sister in law Darlene Walker.