Julia Anna King, age 92, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the Sunset House in Toledo.

Julia was born September 11, 1927 in Long Beach, CA to Carl and Lelia Gerdes. She grew up in Burlington, IA where she was a graduate of Burlington High School and attended Burlington Community College. She and her husband, Harry, raised their family in the Burlington area and were longtime members of West Avenue Baptist Church.

Julia enjoyed working in her garden. She loved butterflies, her angel statues, and the color purple. Julia liked to watch movies, listen to music, and read celebrity biographies in her spare time. She was especially fond of Elvis and Judy Garland. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

Julia is survived by her children, Susan (Mike) Podracky of Toledo, OH, Sally King of White Rock, NM, and Christine Marshall of Chicago, IL.; grandchildren, Dana (Brad) Hubartt and Erin Podracky; and great-grandchildren, Oliver, Parker, and Dexter Hubartt.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry, and her parents.Services will be private.

The Walker Funeral Home, Toledo, OH is assisting with arrangements, 419-841-2422. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.