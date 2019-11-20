Teagan Ann Snowden, infant, of Burlington, died at 9:07 PM Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Great River Medical Center in West Burlington.

Born November 16, 2019, in Burlington, she was the daughter of Matthew Snowden and Renee Jean Paull.

Survivors include her parents; maternal grandparents; David and Rita Paull of Burlington; paternal grandparents, Beth Ann (Scott) Groff-Parry of Walkerton, VA; aunt, Elizabeth (Jeff) Brown of Lake Jackson, TX; three uncles, Jason (Lindsey) Paull of Burlington, Jesse (Pam) Snowden of Havana, IL and Luke (Priscilla) Snowden of Lomax, IL; and four cousins, Rozlyn, Tess, and Knox Brown, and Ilah Paull.

She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal great-grandparents, paternal grandfather Preston Snowden and one sister in infancy, River Paull.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until time of service Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home.

The funeral service for Teagan will be 2:00 PM Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home with Pastor Clay Baker officiating. Cremation will be entrusted to Prugh Crematory following the service.

A Celebration of Teagan's Life will be held at the Ipava American Legion Hall, 270 East Main Street Ipava, Illinois 61441 at 2:00 PM Saturday, November 30, 2019.

Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

