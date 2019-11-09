Brenda Askildson, age 57, of Ames, died Nov. 8, 2019. Services are pending with Adams Funeral Home.

Georgia M. Kruse, age 87, of Ames, Iowa, died at Bickford of Ames on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Per her request, Georgia has been cremated and no service will be held at this time. Burial will be in the Ames Municipal Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at www.amesmonument.com. Ames Monument & Cremation Center has been entrusted with the care of Georgia and her family.

Patricia Ann Schwieger, 71, of Ames, passed away at Accura Health on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Family and friends may join the family in celebrating Patricia’s life on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Steven’s Memorial Chapel (607 28th St. Ames, IA 50010). A visitation will be held one hour prior to the memorial service at the chapel. Memorial donations may be directed to the family.