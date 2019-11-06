Michael “Mike” (Super Sloss) Sloss, age 48 of Perry, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in Perry, IA. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be in the Valley View Cemetery near Perry. Visitation will be on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 2-7:30 with family present from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Family has requested any memorials will be given to a college fund which will be established for Mike’s daughter Savannah and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.

Michael Thomas Sloss was born on April 26, 1971 in Perry, IA to Thomas Michael and Janiece Irene (Nicolaisen) Sloss. Mike graduated from Perry High School in 1989. He served his country in the United States Navy immediately following graduation from high school. He was united in marriage to Tiffany Secress at Sportsman’s Park in Dawson, IA on July 31, 2010. After returning to Perry he worked as an Animal Well Being Officer at Tyson Fresh Meats and most recently was a forklift driver for Menard’s in Grimes, IA.

Mike was a proud metal artisan and loved creating metal artwork. Mike could be found in his garage workshop day and night. He sold his artwork online and throughout the local area. He enjoyed woodworking, loved watching movies, playing disc golf and riding his bike. Mike was also an avid coin and stamp collector. He enjoyed bonfires on a cold or warm night. Mike’s love of nature extended to his affinity for animals. He found great refuge in caring for stray animals. His dog, Puppy, was a faithful companion to Mike through the years. As divine timing directed, Puppy recently passed away and he and Mike are once together again continuing their journey.

Mike lived in Alabama for several years and continued to have friendships from his time there. He was known as a free spirit unencumbered by material possessions. Bicycling or walking was an accepted mode of transportation for Mike in his younger years. His barefoot trek across the country following his favorite band provided endless opportunities to relish the simple pleasures of life. Mike was always content to live simply and share freely. He was always willing to help out another when they were in need.

He deeply loved his only child, Savannah. They enjoyed time spent outside together riding bikes, getting popcorn at the local popcorn stand, going for drives and working in the garage. Savannah enjoyed helping Mike work on his metal creations or assisting him with his woodworking.

In death he rejoins his mother, Janiece, brother, Jeffrey Sloss, and grandparents, Peggy, Hans Nicolaisen and Max and Lucille Sloss. He was also preceded in death by Savannah’s grandfather, Bill Secress.

Left to cherish Mike’s memory are his, father Thomas, Perry, IA, daughter, Savannah Sloss, Perry, IA, sister Dawn Dunker, Fairmont, MN, Savannah’s mother, Tiffany Sloss Secress and grandmother, Paula Secress, Perry, IA, and Amani Al-Rashid, step daughter, Ames, IA. Mike will also be remembered by his large extended family of relatives and by his many friends from Iowa and Alabama.