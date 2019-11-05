Harold W. Hall, age 80 of Sun City West, Arizona, passed away October 29, 2019. He was born in Jamaica, Iowa on January 28, 1939.

He served in the Army National Guard in Perry, Iowa. He married the love of his life, Jackie Janovick in 1958 and they raised 6 children in Perry and Woodward, Iowa. Harold worked as the project manager at Woodward State Hospital.

In 1982 he and Jackie moved to the Twin Cities and lived in Woodbury, MN for 20 years. He was the director of facilities at the University of Minnesota for 18 years. In 2000 he retired, and he and Jackie moved to Arizona.

Harold was an avid outdoorsman, woodworker and enjoyed traveling and visiting our national parks. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend and he will be missed dearly.

Preceded in death by son Mark Hall, and parents Willard and Florence Hall.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Jackie Hall, sons Perry Hall and Tony (Lana) Hall, daughters Sherri Hall, Julie (Mark) Gibbons and Debra Sahulka, sisters Joyce Fenn, Phyllis (Dave) Pritchard and Janice (Bill) Whittaker, grandchildren Matthew and Megan Gibbons, Joshua Hall, Isaak and Lukas Sahulka, and many other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life will be held and announced in the future. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Mike Rowe Works Foundation.