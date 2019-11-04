Funeral services for Don Strassburg, 90, Perry, IA were held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, November 4, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church. Burial with military honors followed at Violet Hill Cemetery. Visitation began at 3 p.m., Sunday, November 3, 2019 with the family receiving friends from 5 to 7 p.m. at Murdock Funeral Home. Don passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 at VA Central Iowa Health Care System, under hospice care.

Donald Edwin Strassburg was born September 27, 1929 the son of Dr. Harry Edwin and Carrie Alice (Shaffer) Strassburg in Marshalltown, IA. The family moved to Zearing, IA where Don attended school graduating from Zearing High School with the class of 1947. He started his college career at the University of Iowa in 1948 and transferred in 1949 to Westmar University in Le Mars, IA. He left Westmar and entered the United States Navy on July 14, 1951 until his Honorable Discharge on July 8, 1955. A Korean Veteran, he served in Yokohama, Japan and on the USS Frontier (AD-25) destroyer tender. After his discharge he returned to Westmar and graduated in 1956.

Don married the love of his life Opal W. Wilde on April 25, 1954 in Le Mars, IA. Don and Opal moved to Perry in September 1959 where he began work at Forbes Shoe Store. Don bought the store in 1961 and named it Don’s Shoes until he closed the store in 1988. He worked a few years for Idea Press before he retired. Don was very active in the DECA Program and served many years on the Perry Park Board.

Don was never to be missed at “Coffee” group, a favorite pass time along with pool playing. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Masonic Lodge, Elks Club, Lions Club, and a member of the Perry Golf and Country Club where he spent playing many rounds of golf.

Survivors include one son Bruce (Cheri) Strassburg of The Woodlands, TX; two granddaughters Randi (Ryan) Ballard of Huntsville, TX and Amanda Jo Strassburg of Austin, TX; one sister Mary Alice Sargent of Dover, New Hampshire. Preceding Don in death were his parents Dr. Harry Edwin and Carrie Alice (Shaffer) Strassburg, one son Steven Strassburg on November 22, 2014 and his wife Opal (Wilde) Strassburg on August 27, 2015.

