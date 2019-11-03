Eldora Mae Sorber Whiton passed away on November 2, 2019 at the age of 95 surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 6, from 9-10 a.m. with funeral services following at 10:30 a.m. at the First Christian Church (1224 Lucinda Street, Perry, IA). Burial will follow at Violet Cemetery. Memorials will be designated after the service and will include the First Christian Church, American Cancer Society and the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.