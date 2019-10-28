Canyon Dane Hopkins, affectionately known as “Moose,” age 21 of Earlham, Iowa, died Thursday, October 24, 2019 at EveryStep Kavanagh Hospice on 56th in Des Moines. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019, at the Earlham High School South Gymnasium in Earlham.

Canyon was born on January 9, 1998, in Des Moines, Iowa to Monte and Trish (Ory) Hopkins. He grew up and was a lifetime resident of Earlham and Madison County and was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church near Van Meter. Canyon was a 2016 graduate of Earlham High School. While attending high school, he was a member of the National Honor Society, was a four-sport athlete, and served on the student council.

He went on to attend and graduate from Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa. While attending college, Canyon was a member of the Buena Vista basketball team, served on the Student Athlete Advisory Committee, and was a mentor for the BV Buddies Program.

Canyon was a kind and loving person who did not know a stranger and was a friend to many. He was humble, compassionate, hardworking, competitive, and strong. In death, as in life, Canyon is continuing to help others by having donated his body to Des Moines University to help educate doctors.

He is survived by his parents, Monte and Trish (Ory) Hopkins; longtime girlfriend, Chelsea Hildenbrand; brother, Denton (fiancée, Sydney Mark) Hopkins; paternal grandfather, Edmund Hopkins; and maternal grandparents, Larry and Yvonne Ory in addition to many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Beth Hopkins.

Memorials may be directed to Blank Cancer and Blood Disorder Center - In Memory of Canyon at 1415 Woodland Ave., Ste. 200, Des Moines, IA 50309. Arrangements are being handled by Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - Winterset Chapel in Winterset. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com.