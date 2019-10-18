Bonnie Lou Reimers Ahrens, 84, of Ogden, Iowa, passed away Wednesday morning, October 9, 2019, at Stratford Specialty Care.

A celebration of her life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the Community United Methodist Church in Ogden. Rev. James “Buck” Buckhahn will officiate with Steve Satre conducting a special tribute. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery in Ogden. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 16, 2019, from 6-8 p.m., at the Community United Methodist Church. For online obituaries and condolences please visit: www.carsonstappfuneralhome.com