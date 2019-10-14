Services for Jimmie Lewis McVey “Jim” were held 10 a.m. Monday, October 14, 2019 at Hastings Funeral Home in Perry, Iowa. Visitation was after 1 Sunday with family present from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Pastor Marti Nalean of Our Saviors & Zion Lutheran Church in Radcliffe, Iowa provided words of comfort. Casket bearers were Jim Hinkeldey, John Wuebker, Clarence Morman, Craig Anderson, Kevin Grigg and David Baker. Elta Summerson was the pianist and Desi Thompson was the soloist. Songs chosen were “His Eye Is On The Sparrow” and congregational hymn “Amazing Grace.” Interment took place at Valley View Cemetery in Perry. Following the services at the cemetery was a luncheon in the Hastings Funeral Home Lounge.

Jimmie Lewis McVey “Jim,” son of Fred McVey and Mae Coil McVey, was born July 13, 1947 in Jefferson, Iowa and died October 9, 2019 in Boone, Iowa at the age of 72. Jim went to Perry Schools. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, horses and his CB radio.

On July 20, 1966 Jim and Diana Rae Anderson were united in marriage in Grand Junction, Iowa. The couple was blessed with a son Marty. The family made their home in Perry until 1975 when they moved to an acreage in Dawson, Iowa. Jim worked at Oscar Meyer for many years and then he was a self-employed Hoist Installer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Diana in 2003, brother Michael McVey, half-brother Bill McVey and stepfather Carl Jensen.

Jim will be greatly missed by his son Marty McVey and daughter-in-law Anita of Boone, IA; grandsons Nicholas McVey of Minneapolis, MN and Marcus McVey of Des Moines, IA; sister Connie Grigg and husband Al of Everly, IA; other relatives and many friends.