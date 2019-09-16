Jessica Leann (Twombly) Houseman, age 37 of Talmage, passed away on Sept. 10, 2019, in Nebraska City.

Jessica was born on Jan. 17, 1982, in Caldwell, Kan. She graduated from Johnson-Brock High School in 2000. She then attended Peru State College and later Bellevue University where she obtained her degree in Criminal Justice.

She began her career in 2005 as a caseworker with the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution and later case manager and Public Information Officer before becoming a Sergeant with the Lancaster County Correctional Facility in 2015. She was involved with MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) and attended the New Life Church.

Jessica enjoyed traveling, crafting, biking, geocaching, and had a love for animals, especially dogs.

She was preceded in death by brother Jake Twombly and daughter Chloe Curry.

She is survived by her children, Avery and Trace Houseman; mother Cristy Twombly of Talmage; siblings: Jennifer Borrenpohl of Talmage; Diane Bacon and husband Kenny of Caldwell, Kan.; Matt Twombly and wife Elizabeth of Columbus, Ohio.; Chris Twombly and wife Melissa of Columbus, Ohio.; sister-in-law Khamla Twombly of Urbandale, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.

Services for Jessica will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 10 a.m. at the New Life Church in Auburn.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to the Jessica Houseman Memorial Fund, which will provide college funds for both of her children, Avery and Trace Houseman.

Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com. Gude Mortuary in charge of arrangements.