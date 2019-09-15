Connie Klein, age 72, of Afton, OK, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at the Grove Care Center in Grove, OK.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5, at 10:30 am at the Zion United Church of Christ in Hubbard, IA. Interment of her cremated remains will follow in the Hubbard Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a memorial fund to be established.

Constance Louise Klein was born on November 6, 1946 in Creston, IA. She was the eldest of five children born to Dale and Marian (Johnson) Reynolds.

She grew up in the Tingley and Afton, IA area. She received her education by attending schools in Ringgold County. She graduated from East Union High School in Afton, IA in 1965.

Connie raised three children in McCallsburg, IA while working many years at the Story County Home, custodial care at Iowa State University, as a house mother at Link and Mainstream Living in Des Moines. Upon her retirement, Connie moved to Afton, Oklahoma, with her husband “Red” Klein, where they lived on Grand Lake of the Cherokee. Connie cherished her time on the lake entertaining friends and family, swimming, boating and fishing.

Connie had a very open and welcoming personality. Her house was always open to anyone who needed a place to be. She also shared this giving nature to animals as well accumulating several strays over her lifetime.

Connie passed away peacefully in her sleep early Sunday morning, September 1, 2019 at the Grove Care Center in Grove, OK.

Those thankful for having shared her life include one daughter Bridgette and her husband R. J. Brinkmeyer of Hubbard, IA; one son Ryan and his wife Rickie Jensen of Winterset, IA; six grandchildren Branigan (Travis) Jeske, Delaney and Claire Brinkmeyer, Keegan, Jax and Jayse Jensen; two great-grandchildren Jensen and Walter Jeske; two sisters Gwen (Donald) Wilhite of Phoenix, AZ and Colleen “Coke” Netcott of Rothbury, MI; one brother Scott Reynolds of Phoenix, AZ; along with many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter Shawna Jensen, her husband Robert “Red” Klein and one brother Guy Reynolds.

