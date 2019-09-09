Rose E. Tisor, 69, of Mediapolis, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Great River Hospice Home in West Burlington.

Memorial services will be 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at the Hagele and Honts Funeral Home in Mediapolis. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, from 4:00 p.m.—7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in memory of Rose.

Rose Elaine Gerling was born on December 9, 1949, in Burlington, Iowa the daughter of Martin and Elaine (Cling) Gerling. She was a graduate of Mediapolis High School. On August 12, 1978, Rose was united in marriage to Steve Tisor in Morning Sun.

She was a homemaker and attended the Presbyterian Church in Mediapolis. Rose enjoyed playing cards, working on puzzles, reading and watching T.V., especially soap operas.

Rose will be deeply missed by her husband, Steve of Mediapolis; her children, Chad (Julie) Tisor of Galesburg, Illinois, Beth (Todd) Coffin of New London, Connie (Adam) Bromlow of Hollis, Oklahoma and April (Zach) Schertz of Phenix City, Alabama; 11 grandchildren; mother, Elaine Gerling of Mediapolis and siblings, Ruth Gerling, Carl Gerling and Joe (Patti) Gerling all of Mediapolis.

Rose was preceded in death by her father, Martin; one son, Patrick Tisor and one sister, Mary.