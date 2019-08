Helen Thompson, 91, of Altoona, formerly of Maxwell, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Prairie Vista Village in Altoona.

A funeral service was held Saturday, August 17 Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Maxwell. Burial was at Woodland Cemetery in Iowa Center.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Maxwell Community Center or the Maxwell United Methodist Church.

