Jerry Lee Kreisler, age 59, of Dawson, Iowa died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa, where he fought a very short battle with esophageal cancer. Committal services will be held, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the family farm 2133 Landmark Avenue, Ida Grove, IA. Jerry’s wishes will be carried out with the spreading of his ashes on the land he hunted for many years with his father, family, and friends. All are welcome to gather at the Ida County Conservation Center in Moorehead Park, for lunch and fellowship following the committal service.

Born on February 6, 1960, in Alta, Iowa, Jerry was the son of Harry and Janis (Cameron) Kreisler. He graduated from Ida Grove High School and went on to work various odd jobs before studying phlebotomy at the Des Moines Area Community College. Jerry was known as the outspoken lab tech at the Dallas County Hospital for a number of years before landing his final job at Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines.

He spent his life as an avid outdoorsman spending many hours hunting and fishing with family and friends. Known for his down to earth personality and a laugh you could hear for miles, Jerry had the ability to make a friend anywhere and was loved by so many.

Jerry is survived by his mother, Janis Kreisler of Ida Grove; sisters, Joy (Kelby) Wulf of Holstein, Iowa, and Gail (Roger) Kenkel of Manilla, Iowa; children, Eric (Chelsea) Siebert, Jodi (Kevin) Blackburn, Amanda (Bryan) Hilgemann all of Kansas; step-children, Shawn (Sheila) Dillinger, Roger Dillinger, both of Perry, Iowa, Michelle (Cory) Carnahan of Redfield, Dawn Marie (Dustin) Woody, and Dyan Chinberg of Bagley; many grandchildren; a great-granddaughter and numerous nieces and nephews, and friends.

Jerry is preceded in death by his father, Harry Kreisler; brother-in-law, Dennis Sharkey; grandparents, Walter and Augusta Kreisler & Paul & Selma Cameron and best friend, John Ehrig.

Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com