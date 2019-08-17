Mary Gerling Martineau, 64, of Sperry, died Monday, August 12, 2019 at her residence.

Born December 23, 1954 in Burlington, IA, she was the daughter of Martin and Elaine (Cling) Gerling.

Mary was a 1973 graduate of Mediapolis High School. She served in the United States Army.

She worked as a truck driver; as the manager of Casey’s General Store, across from Case; and helped her husband with concrete work.

She was of the Lutheran faith.

Survivors include two children, Martinique Perfetti of Virginia and Mitchell Martineau of Scottsdale, AZ; two grandchildren; her mother, Elaine Gerling of Mediapolis; four siblings, Joe (Patty) Gerling, Rose (Steve) Tisor, Ruth Gerling, and Carl Gerling, all of Mediapolis.

She was preceded in death by her father.

The memorial funeral service for Mrs. Martineau will be 10:00 a.m. Friday August 23rd at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Mediapolis. Rev. Jerleen Schlesser will officiate. Burlington Area Veterans Honor Guard will conduct military rites.

Cremation has been accorded and entrusted to Lunning Chapel.