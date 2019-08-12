Funeral services for Beth Mallinger, 38, of Des Moines will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Perry. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Murdock Funeral Home. Beth passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Unity Point Medical Center in Des Moines.

Beth was born November 25, 1980 in Des Moines, IA the daughter of Marc Whiton and Karlene (Littell) Whiton Hughes. She graduated from Perry High School with the class of 2000. Beth married Matthew Mallinger March 29, 2008 in Boone, IA. She worked as a Quality Analyst for Wells Fargo.

Beth was an avid Hawkeye Fan and enjoyed trips to Las Vegas. She loved to read, photography, target shooting and most of all she loved spending time with her nieces and nephews and families.

Survivors include her husband Matt of Des Moines; parents Marc (Peggi) Whiton of Perry and Karlene (James) Hughes of Boone; two brothers Matt (Valerie) Whiton of Perry and Jeff (Ashley) Whiton of West Des Moines; three step-sisters Lynsey (Daniel) Sanchez of Boston, Cori Swords of Boston and Kylie Hervey of Des Moines; grandmother Elaine Nielson of West Des Moines; mother and father-in-law JoAnn and John Mallinger of Ankeny; brother-in-law Josh (Sara) Mallinger of Des Moines; sister-in-law Amy (Mike) Tierney of Des Moines; nieces and nephews Natalie, Nora and Nilee Whiton, Adriel Torres, Eva Sanchez, Connor and Cadence Mallinger and Ian Tierney and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Preceding Beth in death were her paternal grandparents Jack and Northa Whiton, maternal grandfather Dick Littell and maternal step-grandfather Wes Nielsen and her uncle Gary Nielsen.

Memorials in Beth’s name will be donated to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital Fund in honor of “The Wave.”

Online condolences may be left at murdockfuneralhome.net