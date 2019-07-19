LuAnn Olson, 60, of Burlington, passed away at 9:45 PM on Monday, July 15, 2019, at the HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL.

Born October 3, 1958, in Burlington, she was the daughter of Donald James and Alyce Marie Bennett Knottnerus. On April 20, 1996, she married Steven "Ole" Olson in Gladstone. Ole passed away on January 15, 2011.

LuAnn worked for Shipley Construction for 13 years, learning how to operate construction equipment and grade concrete. She later worked for Catfish Bend Hotel as a night auditor for 11 years where she retired from.

LuAnn enjoyed sprint car racing, golfing, camping and riding motorcycles. What she enjoyed most, was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Her grandchildren were the light of her life.

Survivors include two daughters, Jennifer (Jay) Lachenberg and Amanda (Tyson Allen) Knottnerus both of Burlington; four grandchildren: Gavin Lachenberg, Aly Lachenberg, Ellie Allen and Lucas Allen; one brother, David (Beth) Knottnerus of Mendota, IL; one sister, Katrina (Marshall) Campbell of Memphis, TN; a special friend, Kevin Gordy of Wyaconda, MO.

Besides her husband, LuAnn was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Randy Knottnerus.

Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Prugh-Thielen Crematory.

The family will receive friends Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home.

The memorial service for LuAnn will be 2:00 PM, Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home with Pastor Dean Graber officiating. A time of food and fellowship will be held in the community room at Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home following the service.

A memorial has been established.

Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting LuAnn's obituary at www.prughthielencares.com.