Roy E. Farnstrom passed away June 19, 2019, at age 95. He was preceded in death by parents, brother Charles, sister-in-laws, Juleen, Pat and Marjorie.

Roy is survived by wife Lavawn of Ord, brothers, Lloyd, Hebron, and Dale (Nancy), Prineville, Ore.; sister, Judy (Gary) Grimes of Omaha, daughter, Jana (Don) Cockerham, Lincoln, son, Kim (Virginia) Farnstrom, Ord, daughter, Amy (Stewart Courant) Farnstrom, Oakland, Calif.; grandson, Jon Cockerham, Malcolm, grand-daughter, Emily Courant, Oakland, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews.

Cremation service will be held Friday, Aug. 2 at 11 a.m. at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, Maxwell with Pastor Adam Archer officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to a charity of your choice in Roy’s memory.