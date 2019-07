A memorial service for Joyce Messer who died Jan. 28, 2019 will be held at the Community of Christ Church, 901 S. 12th on July 6th at 11 a.m.

Survivors include her daughter Molly and Joseph Buehl of Virginia Beach VA., sisters; Jan (Campbell) and Lloyd Johnson of New London, Judith (Campbell) Angelo of Burlington and brother Jon and Barbara Campbell of Danville. Also 2 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.