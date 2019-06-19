Velma V. Williams, 92, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, at her home.

According to her wishes, Velma has been cremated. A visitation will be held from 12 noon until 7:00 on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel. The family will greet friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. that evening at the Memorial Chapel.

Inurnment, at a later date, will be in Winfield Scott Township Cemetery. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to Calvary Baptist Church.

Born February 14, 1927, at home in rural Henry County, Velma Valentine was the daughter of Glen A. and Jesse Bell (Garrels) Mathews.

She attended school in Mt. Union, IA, and graduated from Pleasant Lawn High School in 1944. On June 13, 1948, Velma married John Morris Williams in Mt. Pleasant. He preceded her in death on June 5, 2008.

A busy homemaker, Velma also worked outside the home. She initially worked as a secretary for Henry County Hospital and was then employed as a bookkeeper at Hodson-McKim Motors in Mt. Pleasant for several years.

In 1970, Velma and Morris purchased the Washington, IA, A&W Drive-In and operated the restaurant until 1989. For two years Velma was a bookkeeper for Marshalls Furniture Store in Washington, prior to returning to Mt. Pleasant in 2006. After returning to Mt. Pleasant, Velma was a full-time caregiver for her husband, Morris, until the time of his death.

Velma was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and participated in bible study group at the church. Family and friends were important to Velma, and she treasured the time she spent with them. She enjoyed crocheting in her earlier years, putting jigsaw puzzles together, spending time on her iPad, along with playing games with family and friends. Sheila, her cat of seventeen years, was a loving companion to Velma.

Velma is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and a sister-in-law, Carol Mills of Arizona.

Along with her husband and parents, Velma was preceded in death by three brothers, Elmer Mathews, Albert Mathews, and H. Dwight Mathews; and two sisters, Annabelle Nichols and Nellie Starkey.