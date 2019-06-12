LaVerne Mark Faulkner, 63, Michael Paul Faulkner, 39, of rural Farmington, Iowa, passed away at 1:17 a.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019, near Donnellson.

Friends may call after 12:00 noon Friday, June 14, 2019, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson where the family will receive friends from 3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. that evening.

Following the visitation, the family will hold a Celebration of Life at the funeral home. They invite you to help them highlight LaVerne and Michael’s life adventures by sharing stories and memories.

A Graveside Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Hickory Haven Cemetery in rural Farmington. The procession will leave Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in their memory.

