Russell A. Hayes, 58, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, died Thursday, May 9, 2019, following a recent cancer diagnosis.

Born May 5, 1961, in Burlington, IA, Russell Allen was the son of Harold F. and M. Jane (Mellinger) Hayes. He grew up in Oakville, was a 1979 graduate of Wapello High School, and earned a BA in history and social sciences from Central College. On June 14, 1986, Russ married Monie LaFrance Wilson in Burlington.

Russ was a social worker, working at Christamore House and then the Iowa Department of Human Services for twenty-five years. At the end of his career, he was a supervisor for child protection services. Russ had a teaching degree, as well. He was an assistant coach for middle school basketball and spent many hours volunteering as a basketball and softball coach for his daughters’ teams.

With family as a priority, Russ attended his children’s many activities, including soccer, band, and cross country. Most recently, his young granddaughter was the highlight of his life. Russ was a comic book superhero fan before they were popular. He enjoyed fishing on Lake Odessa and hiking with his wife in Colorado, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Iowa, along with traveling to national and state parks.

Along with his loving wife, Monie, of almost thirty-three years, Russ is survived by two daughters, Sally (Will) Hart of Ainsworth, IA, and Maya Hayes (Jory Marvin) of Coralville, IA; a granddaughter, Zara Hart of Ainsworth, IA; his mother, Jane Hayes of Wapello, IA; a sister, Julie (David) Rappenecker of Burlington, IA; and a niece, Jennifer (Zachary) Jensen of Knoxville, IA. He is also survived by his rescue dog, Magik.

Russ was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.