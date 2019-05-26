Harry David Phillips, 71, of Springfield, MO, passed away at his home on May 7, 2019.

Dave (as he was known) is now with his Lord and Savior and has been reunited with the love of his life.

Funeral mass will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Mary’s Church in West Burlington, Iowa with graveside services for both Dave and his wife Carol, afterwards. This will be followed by a luncheon at the St. Mary’s all purpose room.

Dave was born in Macomb, Illinois on August 23, 1947, the youngest of six children, to Sherman and Eva (Cox) Phillips. Dave grew up in the Burlington, Iowa area and graduated from Burlington High School in 1966. On July 6, 1968, Dave married Carol Lynn Levins and spent 46 years, 6 months, and 14 days as her devoted husband until her passing in January of 2015.

Dave worked as an auto mechanic for over 40 years before retiring. He was an ASE Certified Master Technician, an accomplishment of which he was very proud. Very rarely was there anything he couldn’t repair, except for the now broken hearts of his friends and family.

Dave served his community as a reserve police officer in and around the town of West Burlington. He was very active in the Catholic church, most recently St. Francis of Assisi in Nixa, as well as being a 3rd degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus.

Dave loved taking his boat out to the lake to fish, hunting, snuggling with his dogs, and giving those around him a hard time. Many Fridays he was often found at the church volunteering at the fish fry. He was hard-working, determined, resilient, courageous, selfless, ornery, and most of all, loving. His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy. He loved telling everyone he met all about them. He will leave behind a legacy of relentless strength and determination.

Survivors include his daughter, Brooks Rachel of Nixa, Missouri and Damian Phillips of Nixa, Missouri; former son-in-law, Matthew Rachel; three grandchildren: Tyler David, Ashlynn Taylor, and Alexander Timothy; one brother, Joseph (Wanda) Phillips; three sisters: Jane Sommerfeld, Patricia (Ansel) Shannon, Retha (Bill) Butler; several nieces and nephews; special friend Marguerite Gorman Fray; and his faithful furbabies, Eddie and RJ.

Dave was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; his parents; one brother, Robert Phillips; sister-in-law, Bonnie Phillips; and brother-in-law, Robert Sommerfeld.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dave Phillips Memorial Fund to help provide for future needs for son, Damian.