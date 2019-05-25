Steven C. Sanaghan, 68, of Lockridge passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at his home in Lockridge.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant with Rev. Mike Renken officiating. Burial will follow in the White Oak Cemetery. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the Murphy Funeral Home where the family will be present from 5 to 7 p.m. that evening. A memorial has been established in his memory.

