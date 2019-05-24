C. Edward “Ed” Larson, 90, of Burlington, died at 9:35 a.m., Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at his home surrounded by family.

Born November 11, 1928 in Burlington, Iowa, he was the son of Elmer C. and Maybelle (Taylor) Larson. He married Margaret “Marge” Nordstrom on May 23, 1954 in Mediapolis, Iowa. She died May 5, 2003.

Ed graduated from Burlington High School Class of 1946 and Burlington Junior College. He served in the United States Army from 1950-1952 as a Staff SGT during the Korean War. He worked as an internal auditor and office manager for Chittendon & Eastman Co. for 40 years, until his retirement in 1993.

He was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church.

Ed was active in many organizations; past president of the Burlington Baseball Association, Past Midwest League President and Vice President for 30 years, American Legion Post 52, Voiture 76 40&8, Burlington Kiwanis Club, V.F.W., Eagles, Past Chef De Gare (President) Voiture 76 40&8, Past Board Member of Crime Stoppers, Past Member of the Salvation Army Advisory Board, Past Member City Planning Commission, Past President American Legion Drum & Bugle Corps., Past American Legion Post 52 Finance Officer for 50 years, Chamber of Commerce Emmy Award 1999, Burlington Bees Hall of Fame, and Honor Flight Veteran to Washington, DC 2015.

Survivors include two sons, Russ (Lucinda) Larson of Bettendorf, Iowa, and Kent (Jean) Larson of Shoreview, Minnesota; and one daughter, Robbie (Tom) Gray of Burlington, Iowa; grandchildren, Annie, Ashley, Trevor, Alex, Taylor, Ali, Nicole, Dean, Tabetha, Haley, and Jack; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Marge.

The funeral service for Mr. Larson will be at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 28th at Messiah Lutheran Church, Burlington, Iowa. Rev. Suzanne Smith will officiate. Interment will be in Aspen Grove Cemetery. Military rites will be accorded by the Burlington Area Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation will be 5-7:00 p.m. Monday, May 27th at Lunning Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for the Burlington Baseball Association and Great River Hospice.