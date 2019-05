Marjorie Patten, age 93 of Perry, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Rowley Masonic Community in Perry, IA. According to her wishes, cremation rites have taken place and memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Perry Bible Church in Perry. Burial will be in the Violet Hill Cemetery at Perry. Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care assisted Marjorie’s family. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.