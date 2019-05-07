June Tipken was born June 9, 1934 in Nebraska City, to Henry William and Clara Viola (Godfrey) Gess. She died Monday April 22, 2019 in Lincoln, at the age of 84 years, 10 months, and 13 days.

June graduated from High School at Nebraska City, and later married Ralph W. Tipken on Nov. 16, 1956, in Nebraska City, and to this union they raised two sons Joel and John. She worked for the Nebraska State Patrol and Unadilla Bank for over 20 years. June was a Unadilla United Methodist Church Member for 61 years, she loved Counter Cross Stitch, Knitting, Crocheting, Sewing, and Word search Puzzles

Survived by: son: John (Vicki) Tipken of Eagle; grandchildren: Christina Tipken and Andrew Tipken both of Lincoln. Preceded in death by: parents, husband, son: Joel Tipken and brothers: Robert Gess, and Dale Gess. On Monday, April 29, there was to be visitation and celebration of life from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. with family present from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. all at the Funeral Home. The family suggests memorials to the Unadilla Methodist Church.

Family will have a private graveside service at a later date. Arrangements are by Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com



