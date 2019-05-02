Thomas R. Johnston “Tom,” 83 years old, Nevada, IA, died on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Mary Greeley Medical Center.

Visitation was held April 26, at Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home at 1418 Fawcett Pkwy, Nevada, IA. A private burial is planned.

Tom served in the U.S. Air Force from 1953 to 1962 during the Korean and Vietnam conflicts. After his military service, Tom became administrative head of management data systems at the Department of Energy, ISU Ames Laboratory. He was recruited for the purpose of launching the Ames Laboratory into the computer age to assist the scientists to develop programs to aid in their research. He retired in 1992.

In retirement, Tom pursued new interests in astronomy, photography and music. He was a lifelong learner and spent much of his time researching his many interests—and he especially loved spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Donna, and three daughters, Deb Johnston, Tammy (Mike) Mitchell, and Kim (Steve) Hanson, his 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the American Legion, Williams F. Ball, Post 48, Nevada, IA.

Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Nevada is handling arrangements. www.rasmussonfh.com