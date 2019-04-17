Robert E. Logan, 80 of Burlington, died from heart failure Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Great River Hospice House, West Burlington, Iowa.

Born October 26, 1938 in Dallas City, Illinois, he was the son of Virgil L. and Ruth E. (Nicol) Logan. He married Mary E. Campbell on December 26, 1970 in Donnellson, Iowa.

He graduated from Dallas City High School. He attained his Bachelor of Science Degree from Western Illinois University and his Master’s Degree in Education from Pennsylvania State University.

Robert worked as a middle school teacher in Henry, Illinois for six years. He was a retail clerk for Eagle Foods for 29 years until 2000. He retired from environmental services at Great River Medical Center.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church.

He had many hobbies including reading, bowling, collecting books, and listening to classical music. He was a sports enthusiast, cheering on the Chicago Cubs, Bears and Iowa Hawkeyes.

Survivors include three children, Staci (John) Dillon of Kansas City, MO, Ryane Logan and Emily (Jed) Cone both of Burlington, IA; five grandchildren, Samantha, Sara, and Jacob Dillon of Kansas City, Mo and Ben and Haley Cone of Burlington; one sister, Connie Ferrill of Dallas City, IL; one brother, Jerry (Mary) Logan of Carthage, IL; and sister-in-law, Norma Logan of Minden, LA.

He was preceded in death by his parents; twin granddaughters, Kaitlyn and Sydney Dillon; sister, Jean Kukuk; and brother, David Logan.

The celebration of life for Mr. Logan will be held 12-4:00 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 on the 2nd floor of The Loft, 416 Jefferson Street, Burlington, Iowa. Please wear your favorite sports team shirt in memory of Robert.

Memorials have been established for Great River Hospice and the Twin to Twin Transfusion Syndrome Foundation.