Pam Swanson, 65, of Olds, IA died at 9:05 PM Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.

Born March 7, 1954, in Iowa, she was the daughter of Dale Jay and Dorothy Marie Keller Swanson.

Pam worked as a forklift operator at Goodyear.

She was a 1972 graduate from Montoursville High School.

Pam loved her dogs.

Survivors include sister, Karen Sue Thomas of Burlington and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Pam was preceded in death by one sister, Bonnie, and one brother, Ronnie.

Per her wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Burial will be held in Denmark Cemetery at a later date.

Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Pamela's obituary at www.prughthielencares.com.