Ms. Bonnie Lou Gaylord, age 69, of Camden, TN passed away March 19, 2019 in TN.

Bonnie was born June 12, 1949 to Albert and Lillian Powell Leibli in Burlington, IA.

Survivors include sons Marion Howe (Wendy), of Burlington and Michael Gagnon, Camden, TN, and daughters Lynda Gillis, Penny Gaylord, LuAnna Howe and Janel Orton. Five brothers, five sisters, thirteen grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.

There will be no services.