Marian Miller, 91 of rural Madrid, died March 6, 2019 at the Madrid Home in Madrid.

Funeral Services were held Monday, March 11, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall. Burial was in Squire Boone Cemetery, south of Boone.

Marian Helen (Rickard) Miller, was born in Twin Brooks, S.D., on June 25, 1927, the daughter of William and Blanche (Whipple) Rickard. Marian married Donald M. Miller in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Dec. 27, 1963.

The couple lived in Seattle and Spokane, Wash., and in Huxley, Boone and Madrid. In Washington State, she worked as a clerk at checker and Safeway Grocery stores. In Huxley, Marian owned/operated the former Viking Villa lounge and restaurant.

Marian enjoyed dancing, watching television, especially Wheel of Fortune, vegetable gardening and canning her produce, and attending the Boone Speedway and horse races. She also enjoyed cooking a big batch of chili to freeze for future meals. Marian especially enjoyed feeding and watch the birds, especially the cardinals.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Donald; three daughters, Donna, Linda, and Judy; two sons Duane and Dennis; two grandchildren; four brothers; one sister.

Marian is survived by a son, Ron Miller and wife Penny of Madrid; a daughter, Bonnie Ulbright and husband Eddie of Spokane, Washington; 12 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and great-great grandchildren; son-in-law, Larry Mollhoff of Kansas City, Missouri; daughter-in-law, Madeline Carter of Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at Schroedermemorialchapel.com. Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall is in charge of arrangements.