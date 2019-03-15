Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal.

Eddie Laverne Thrap, 74 of Denver, N.C., died March 7, 2019. Eddie was born on July 28, 1944, in Boone to the late Don and Jeri Thrap. Eddie graduated Boone High School, class of 1964. In his thirties, Eddie’s passion and his adventurous soul led him south, to North Carolina, to the world of Nascar racing. Eddie started his career with Richard Childress as a team member, then crew chief. On race day, Eddie’s position on the pit crew was rear tire changer. Other drivers Eddie supported during his career, as a mechanic, includes Cale Yarborough, Benny Parsons (deceased), Tim Richmond (deceased) and Darrell Waltrip. In his forties, his career led him to the promotions side of the industry. He served as Director of Motorsports for US Tobacco for twelve years sponsoring drivers, A J Foyt, Harry Gant, Don Prudhomme and other racing programs. A special thanks goes out to Johnny Hayes (deceased) for hand picking Ed for the job at UST. His next adventure led him to the Nascar Truck Series as Ultra Motorsports general manager with drivers Ted Musgrave and Mike Bliss. A shout out to Jim Smith, Ultra-Wheels, for his confidence in Eddie and their lifelong friendship. Ending his career with Red Bull Racing as the sponsor’s motor coach driver. Drivers for Red Bull included Brian Vickers and Scott Speed. Eddie was so fortunate to have had a spectacular career that aligned with his passion.

Eddie loved his home, his family and his friends. He loved supporting youth sports during the years with his son and his grandson. He was a man with a tough shell, but was such a softy at heart. His hobbies included riding his Harley, a Screamin’ Eagle, motor boating, his two dogs, Lucky Boy and Lexie and fun times spent with his family.

He leaves behind family to cherish his memory his wife, Debbie; children, Derek Thrap, Teresa Preston, Melanie Luick-Martin and Jodi Welder; siblings, Janice Larson, Joyce Eccles, Rhonda Karr, Sandy Lawrence, Randy Craven, Kathy Grabau; and grandchildren, Jackson, Cole, Kennedy, Isabella, Lucas, Tiago, Jeffrey and Jordan. His most special loved ones, Erica Thrap, Cheryl Gleason, Avery and Cynthia Blackburn, Darrell and Patsy Little.

Much appreciation is given to the entire medical community involved in his care over the years.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Victory Junction Camp (an organization that serves children with serious medical conditions), https://victoryjunction.org.

A service to celebrate his life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 11, in the chapel of James Funeral Home with a reception to follow.

James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.