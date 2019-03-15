Diane M. Moorman, 70, of Ogden, Iowa passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Israel Family Hospice in Ames. Diane was born on Jan. 20, 1949. She is the daughter of Raymond (Arnie) and Lorraine (Heldt) Anderson. She was united in marriage to Denny Moorman on Nov. 18, 1967.

Diane worked for Fareway for 27 years and also part time at the post office as a rural mail carrier for 14 years. Diane enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and watching Iowa State games. Diane also enjoyed gardening, especially flowers.

Diane got a Kidney Transplant in 2016 and was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer in February 2019.

Diane is survived by her husband Denny, her children Danielle (Jay) Ricke, Jason (Mindy) Moorman, Jamie (Shelby) Moorman, grandchildren, brother, and two sisters.

There will be a celebration of life at Toby K’s event center in Boone March 23, from 4 to 8 p.m.