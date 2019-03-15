Burdell Martin, age 81 of Boone, died March 9, 2019, at the Mary Greely Medical Center in Ames.

Following his wishes, Burdell has been cremated. His cremains will be buried in the Linwood Park Cemetery at a later date.

A celebration of Burdell’s life, will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 815 Keeler St., in Boone. Please join the family for a time of remembering, socializing, and refreshments.

Burdell Elias Martin, was born in Austin, Minnesota on August 26, 1937, the son of Fred and Winifred Martin. He graduated from Vinton High School in Vinton in 1955. Burdell served with the United States Navy during the Korean War. On June 18, 1993, Burdell married Kathy (Kester) Bennett at Jacob Cave, Mo.

Burdell worked for Fareway Stores Inc. for 43 years and retired as a District Store Supervisor. He later worked part time at Hill Top Greenhouses of rural Ogden. Burdell also live in Missouri, and he operated the Hacienda near Laurie, Missouri for six years.

He enjoyed woodworking, camping, visiting casinos, his horses, and trail riding. Burdell especially enjoyed spending time with his 5 E’s (His 5 great grandchildren).

He preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Mary Martin; brother-in-law Ray Cress.

Burdell is survived by his wife Kathy of Boone; two sons, Blaine (Terri) Martin of LeMars and Bruce (Christina) Bennett of Boone; a daughter Shelly (Mark) Lindahl of Boone; two sisters, Elle (Bob) Roberts and Karen Cress, all of Cedar Rapids; seven grandchildren, Brandon Alden and companion, Nicole Cook of Boone, Stephen Lindahl and companion Britney Hefler of Boone, Lindsay (Dan) Lynch of Boone, Madison Martin and companion Zach Campbell of LeMars, Colten Bennett, Morgan Bennett, and Jaxon Bennett all of Boone; his great grandchildren (The 5 E’s), Elias, Edison, and Elliot Alden, Elena Lynch, and Everett Lindahl.

In memory of Burdell, memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be made at schroedermemorialchapel.com

The Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall, is in charge of the arrangements.