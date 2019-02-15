Tony D. Cosgrove, 56, of Rome passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Tony was born on June 10, 1962, in Mt. Pleasant the son of Teddy G. and Rosina Ibbotson Cosgrove. He was united in marriage to Denise Lebert on July 26, 1997 at the Rome Baptist Church.

Tony served with the United States Army National Guard for three years.

Tony graduated from Southeastern Community College with a degree in mechanics. He worked for McWhirter’s Auto Dealership, had worked for CARQUEST Auto Parts Store, NAPA Auto Parts Store, and was currently employed with Contitech of Mt. Pleasant for the past 20 years.

He took pride in the communities he lived in, always making things look better. Tony volunteered many hours at the Salem Ball Diamonds, cutting wood for other people, and helped farm with Dave Hoaglin.

Tony is survived by his wife Denise of Rome, his daughter, Kassell (Brett) Darcy of Atlanta, Georgia, his grandson, Maddox, his mother Rosina Cosgrove of Fairbanks, Alaska, two brothers, Tim Cosgrove of Independence, Missouri, Terry (Carrie) Cosgrove of Houghton, two sisters, Angie (Earl) Cosgrove of Brighton, Illinois, Sarah Watson of Salem.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Memorial Services will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant with Words of Comfort by Angie Cosgrove.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant.

Memorials may be directed to the Lymphoma Leukemia Society.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is caring for his arrangements.