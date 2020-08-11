Sports on TV

(Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts)

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m. FS1 — AFL: Collingwood at Adelaide

4 a.m. (Wednesday) FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Gold Coast

KBO BASEBALL

4:25 a.m. ESPN — Kia Tigers vs. LG Twins

4:25 a.m. (Wednesday) ESPN — Doosan Bears vs. Samsung Lions

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m. FS1 and Marquee Sports Network — Chicago Cubs at Cleveland

7 p.m. FSNMW — Pittsburgh at St. Louis

NBA

5:30 p.m. TNT — Seeding Games: Boston vs. Memphis, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

8 p.m. TNT — Seeding Games: New Orleans vs. Sacramento, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6 p.m. ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: TBD, The Final, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

WNBA

6 p.m. ESPN2 — Las Vegas vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

8 p.m. ESPN2 — New York vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.