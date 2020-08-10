Do you have a front porch in dire need of attention that you hope to repair in the next year, or peeling paint that needs scraping and a fresh coat?

The Heritage Trust is seeking applicants for grants up to $5,000 to complete exterior restoration and preservation projects on Burlington properties, notably porches, painting, removal of add-on siding or restoration of original siding.

The grants are a dollar-for-dollar match for labor and materials up to a maximum of $5,000.

The structure must be owner-occupied and at least 50 years old, and the project must be visible from the street.

Applications, which are available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at Preservation Station, 213 Valley St., must be received by Aug. 21. Grant criteria is spelled out on the application form.

Projccts should not be started prior to approval of the grant. A committee of the Heritage Trust reviews and approves or denies all applications twice each year, in February and August.

Each year, approximately $30,000 in grants are awarded for projects throughout the community. There is $10,000 remaining in the 2020 allocation.