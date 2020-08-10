DES MOINES — Extreme drought conditions have returned to Iowa for the first time in almost two years. Experts note the state’s July weather was warmer and drier than usual.

Nearly 80 percent of Iowa has some level of drought, with 6 percent — Audubon, Carroll, Greene and Guthrie counties — having extreme drought, says a water summary update sent Thursday from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

"Conditions continue to deteriorate over west central Iowa, with July being another dry month. Anytime extreme drought shows up in the state, it gets our attention," said Tim Hall, DNR’s coordinator of hydrology resources. "So far, average streamflow conditions statewide remain near normal, but some areas are beginning to show low stream flows and stressed groundwater supplies."

The Drought Monitor at drought.gov indicates no drought or abnormally dry conditions existing currently in Lee, Des Moines, Henry and Van Buren counties.

Iowa’s average temperature in July was 75.3 degrees, 1.7 degrees above normal. Little Sioux in Harrison County reported the month’s high temperature of 98 degrees on July 18, 12 degrees above normal. Mason City Municipal Airport reported the month’s low temperature of 44 degrees on July 16, 17 degrees below normal.

Statewide precipitation averaged 2.87 inches in July, or 1.63 inches less than the 30-year climatological average. This puts July 2020 as the 41st driest July in 148 years of statewide records.

Streamflow is average on a statewide basis, but there are several areas that are showing below normal flow. Shallow groundwater conditions are deteriorating in several areas of Iowa as well.

For a thorough review of Iowa’s water resource trends, go to www.iowadnr.gov/watersummaryupdate.