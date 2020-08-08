DECORAH – Grace Seiler of Van Meter participated in commencement for the Luther College class of 2020 during a unique Virtual Commencement ceremony on May 24.

Seiler received a Bachelor of Arts degree in physics and earned cum laude honors.

A total of 417 graduates watched from their homes with loved ones as they were honored and celebrated during the virtual ceremony. Of that number, 141 graduates received Latin honors and 80 were first-generation college students.

President Jenifer K. Ward offered a welcome message to the graduates and Asha Aden ‘20 was awarded Luther’s Elizabeth A. and Paul G. Jenson Medal, an award presented each year to an outstanding senior, selected by the graduating class, who best demonstrates the ideals of the college through service to students and the college community.

Due to public health concerns created by the COVID-19 pandemic, and state and national social distancing recommendations, the decision was made to postpone in-person Spring 2020 Commencement.