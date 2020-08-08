Interview with former Cyclone basketball star

AMES — Former Iowa State basketball star and current Utah Jazz forward Georges Niang spoke with the USA Today Network this week about his experience in the NBA’s "bubble," the legacy of his Cyclone teams, using the NBA as a social justice platform and the movement to grant more rights to NCAA student-athletes.

On the strangeness of 'the bubble'

"It’s been kind of crazy since the first second we got down here and had to quarantine for 40-plus hours. Wearing a mask all the time, living your own life while real life is going on outside of the bubble. It’s been kind of weird, but I’m thankful for the opportunity to be able to do my job every day and be able continue to play basketball. That’s the biggest thing I’ve missed through all this — just being able to get out there and play basketball. I’m thankful the NBA has created an environment that we’re able to do that. We’re back playing games, and I don’t see that stopping anytime soon. But to say it’s been normal, I’d be lying to you."

On playing games without fans

"It feels extremely weird playing an arena, playing meaningful games with no one in there. I try to tell people, when there are fans there, you feel the magnitude of the moment. You feel the energy switching. You hear the crowd, you hear the noise. When you’re in (the bubble), they can pump in false sounds but it’s not the same. That’s something we took for granted as players and definitely miss, being able to feed off the energy of the fans. You’ve got to bring your own energy and make sure you’re bringing it every night. It’s been tough getting acclimated to not having the authenticity of not having the fans."

On eight Iowa State alumni in the NBA

"I think it’s a testament to (former Iowa State coach) Fred (Hoiberg), seeing we had a skill that he could develop and teach, I think it’s also a credit to all those guys’ work ethic. (It’s also a credit) to all the coaches that coached us, whether that’s coach (Steve) Prohm’s staff or coach Hoiberg’s staff, but I really think it’s testament to how hard the guys have worked.

"We set a standard of working hard, and paved a road so people could see where that could get you. I think it’s a credit to us putting our head down and coming to work every day. I tell people this all the time — yeah, we wanted to be NBA players, but that wasn’t what we were thinking about or the reason we were in there working. We were in there working because we wanted to be better so we could beat the next opponent or be better than the person ahead of us. None of us skipped any steps.

"I think that gets lost in translation with these young kids, who think, ‘Oh, I’ve got to go work because I want to get in the NBA.’ No, you need to get better because if you’re not getting better, you’re getting worse and someone else is passing you. That’s how you fall off.

"I think we all held each other to a standard. (Where other people) peer pressure each other to go drinking or go out, we were peer pressuring each other to, ‘Did you get in the gym today? How many shots did you get up?’ That was the culture we were around and when you’re around it, you don’t know any better. It worked out pretty good for us. We all had pretty successful college careers and we all get paid pretty handsomely to put an orange basketball in an orange rim.

"I think all of us are happy with the outcome and happy we put the time in we did to become better."

On NBA players advancing causes of societal and racial justice

"I think what the NBA is doing is amazing. It brings awareness to the messages we have on the back of our jerseys and let it not be forgotten while we’re playing that people aren’t escaping the reality that is the day-in, day-out life of a lot of people. I don’t think it’s appropriate for people to escape that with sports because what's going on in the real world outside of sports is important and needs to be talked about.

"I have ‘Education Reform’ on the back of my jersey because knowledge is power. It doesn’t matter what walk of life you come from, your skin color, your race — once you have the knowledge to do certain things, nobody can take that from you. Once we keep enhancing our school systems and teaching these young kids skills they can use and develop on a day-to-day basis, even educating ourselves as adults, the better off we will be.

"I feel like we need to be better and the only way that’s going to happen is through education with our youth. We cannot keep failing our youth who are in areas where they cannot be properly educated. Once we can do that, we’re giving them the knowledge they need to be successful."

On momentum in NCAA for players’ rights

"The system that the NCAA has set up is obviously very beneficial to them. I don’t care what anybody says — that (athletes) get a free education and that we have everything paid for and this, that and the other — but the worst thing in the world that is happening in the NCAA is that kids are coming from poverty and being praised at the highest level, their names printed, plastered, put all over the place and not being taught or put in certain positions to maintain that once they’ve brought their university so much success. That is a problem. It needs to be addressed.

"I don’t know how it needs to be addressed. I feel bad saying it because I wish I could be part of the solution, but we cannot let kids come from poverty and have four years of being worshiped and loved and then going straight back where they came from after making a university lots of money, bringing in lots of fans. I think there needs to be a program set up, maybe financially and maybe teaching them in ways to keep that success going forward. I don’t think there’s a reason why financially that kids can make a school all this money and go back to not being able to afford to live after doing amazing things for a school that you can’t really put a price tag on."