DES MOINES – LifeServe Blood Center is asking community members to book an appointment to give blood at an upcoming area blood drive.

It’s important that eligible community members continue to give blood regularly to ensure the health of the community. There is no substitute for human blood.

To help ensure the safety of blood donors and team members during this COVID-19 pandemic, LifeServe is enforcing several precautionary measures. Appointments are required. Donors who do not have an appointment will not be able to give blood. Blood donors should pre-screen themselves for fever prior to appointments. Only donors with temperatures under 99.5 will be allowed to donate. Blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. Donors who do not have masks will be provided with one.

Join us at a community blood drive in your area this month.

Woodward Community Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 15, at United Methodist Church, 108 W. 5th St.

Appointments are required. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.