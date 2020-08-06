Today’s sports on TV
GOLF
9 a.m. GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The English Championship, First Round, Hanbury Manor Golf Course, Hertfordshire, England
Noon GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, First Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio
3 p.m. ESPN — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, First Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco
GOLF — U.S. Women's Amateur: Round of 16, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md.
6 p.m. GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The WinCo Foods Portland Open, First Round, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, North Plains, Ore.
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m. ESPN — LG Twins vs. Kia Tigers
4:25 a.m. (Friday) ESPN — Lotte Giants vs. Doosan Bears
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m. FOX and Marquee Sports Network — Chicago Cubs at Kansas City
NBA
12:30 p.m. NBATV — Seeding Games: New Orleans vs. Sacramento, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
3 p.m. TNT — Seeding Games: Miami vs. Milwaukee, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
5:30 p.m. TNT — Seeding Games: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
8 p.m. TNT — Seeding Games: LA Lakers vs. Houston, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
WNBA
5 p.m. ESPN2 — Seattle vs. Atlanta, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
7 p.m. NBATV — Connecticut vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
9 p.m. ESPN2 — Chicago vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.