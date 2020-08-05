With preparations underway for students’ return to school buildings amid the coronavirus pandemic, Des Moines County school administrators on Wednesday asked the business community for understanding.

"We ask for patience and grace as much as possible," West Burlington School District Superintendent Lisa Beames said Wednesday in response to a question about what business leaders can do to help asked by Greater Burlington Partnership CEO Della Schmidt during the GBP Government Relations Committee’s virtual "Return to Learn" forum.

Beginning Aug. 25, West Burlington students who have not opted to do the district’s online-only option will be in school buildings four days a week — at least for now.

But an uptick in COVID-19 cases could change that if it reaches the point where the district would have to pivot entirely to online delivery or forces the district to shift to an A/B schedule.

It’s an uncertainty being faced by all Iowa school districts and parents, and that uncertainty can take a toll.

"The stress on parents and people who have children tied to schools takes a toll on the cognitive load," Beames said.

Beames was among five administrators representing four of Des Moines County’s six public and private school systems in the forum. Representatives for Great River Christian School and the Mediapolis School District were not present.

"Everybody needs to be flexible," Danville School District Superintendent Thomas Ward said. "A decision that comes to us changes in a heartbeat."

Danville is in a unique position as its 2020-21 school year won’t begin until Sept. 8 as renovation work is underway on 17 classrooms and other parts of the building. The district’s plan has not yet been finalized, but Ward said as of now he believes all Danville students will be going to school five days a week. Masks will be required on buses and in common areas for middle and high school students.

Notre Dame Principal Bill Maupin echoed Ward’s response to Schmidt’s questions about what business leaders can do for local schools. Notre Dame students also will be attending school five days a week beginning Monday, wearing masks in areas where social distancing cannot be maintained. Again, an uptick in COVID-19 cases could throw that plan off.

"We just have to all be flexible," Maupin said.

Burlington School District Superintendent Pat Coen’s response to the question was more about what the school district can do for the community than vice versa, as he pointed to the relationship between public schools and businesses.

"We cannot survive as a public school without a thriving business culture," Coen said, noting public schools are funded entirely through property tax dollars, the base of which is largely dependent on quality local jobs. "If you get stuck and you need some help, reach out to us."

Beginning Aug. 24, Burlington students will be attending in-person, traditional classes only twice a week, except for preschoolers, who will attend Corse four days per week, and any elementary students needing special education services, individualized education plans and any identified for summer school, who also will attend their elementary building four days per week.

To help address the issue of childcare for off days, the district will open the former James Madison Middle School building for kindergarten through sixth grade students five days a week. The building can accommodate 300 students while allowing for social distancing. While 25% of Burlington students have expressed interest in doing online-only school, it still is unlikely that James Madison will be able to accommodate all students on off days. Building principals are working to identify which students will be able to attend James Madison on their off days. Registering students for school and completing the online survey no later than the Friday deadline will help administrators in this process. Students also will be provided with information and worksheet packets to work on during off days to avoid connectivity issues.

Coen also urged community members to be involved.

"Be involved, be informed, be involved and did I mention be involved," Coen said.

Throughout the forum, questions flooded in from parents. GBP Director of Economic Development Jeremy Hess said the questions that did not get answered will be sent to the district to which they correspond.

Schmidt thanked the administrators for all the work they have done in preparing for the fall while keeping students’ safety in mind and said they may host another forum after the school year is underway.