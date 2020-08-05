Summer has arrived at last as RiverFest opens in Fort Madison.

RiverFest is Southeast Iowa’s largest — and this summer, only four-day rock festival. Presented by Frank Millard and Company, this year's COVID-ready version launched its fifth year Wednesday at Fort Madison's Riverview Park.

Other sponsors include the U.S. Army, Budweiser, Mohrfeld Electric and KQ92. The only downside was that Hy-Vee dropped out as a sponsor due to internal COVID-related fears — but they were quickly replaced by Fareway Stores.

RiverFest organizer Charles Craft said advance ticket sales are strong even though the festival had to drop the family-flavored attractions such as the motorcycle stunt riders, the cornhole and volleyball competitions, the midway and rides, and the hugely popular alligator wrestler.

Also missing in action are the dragonboat races on the Mississippi.

"Anything with people packed together, we had to get rid of," Craft said. "I didn't want to."

He said safety is the byword on the riverfront this year.

Indeed, hand sanitizers are available at every socially-distanced picnic table and in the Porta-Pottys; a grid of six-foot squares is spray-painted in the gathering areas such as the VIP section; public contact locations are sanitized every 15 minutes, and 25 hand-washing stations are located around the grounds.

Volunteers on the grounds all have access to facemasks and shields.

Drummer Carlos Capdevila of Wednesday night band Stars In Toledo said that if something is done right, everyone is on the same page and safety is prioritized, the shows should go on.

"We chose to play this festival because we saw the commitment to safety by the organizers," Capdevila told The Hawk Eye. "Not only for the general public side but also backstage. We take all kinds of risks every day, and we take the preventive measures to minimize the risk, and that is what we are doing at this festival."

Capdevila said the limited number of tickets, along with distancing enforcement and temperature checks is "more than you see in many places around the USA."

Craft said booking bands for this year's event was extremely difficult. That's because so many touring festival acts aren't touring — there aren't enough gigs to support a summer-long road trip.

He said an act that previously had played at Burlington Steamboat Days in 2011, was originally a possibility but backed out.

But he's happy with the replacement: Starset.

"Starset is a 'way bigger band than we could normally afford," Craft said. "They've had more than two billion streams of their videos in five years."

Saturday's headliner Starset is from Ohio and features lead singer Dustin Bates, an electrical engineer and astrologist. The band was formed as part of a promotion by the Starset Society to alert the public to the contents of "the Message" they received in a peculiar signal from outer space.

That's a perfect background for any rocker.

Thursday’s opener is another Steamboat Days veteran, Royal Bliss, who wowed the crowd when they opened for Theory of a Deadman in 2011.

Shanna Krogmeier, vice-president of sales and marketing, said there's plenty of food at RiverFest this year.

"We have three barbecue trucks," she said. "Wilson Brothers is serving barbecue dinners, Triple B's specializes in pork tenderloins, and Big Catz is serving ribeye sandwiches."

Vegetarians can find something up their alley with a Coal Haus 337 pizza.

Also appearing are Dawn's Taco and Graham’s Lemonade.

And yes, there's plenty of cold beer.

Sound reinforcement is once again by Thunder & Lightning Productions of Danville, Iowa. T&L owner Mike O'Neil, who normally works a large number of festivals each summer, was happy during Wednesday's soundcheck.

"It's good to be working," O'Neil said. "It's good to have live music back."

Even without the alligator rock.

Thursday's lineup is: Royal Bliss at 6:30 p.m., Through Fire at 8:00, Fozzy at 9:30 and Fidelio at 11:00.

General admission for all days is $46; single day tickets are $30. Additional information and a complete schedule can be found on the event website at www.riverfestfm.com or on Facebook at riverfestfm.