The engine called "Injun Joe," was transported from a railroad yard in St. Louis to Wisconsin Great Northern Railroad in Trego, Wisconsin. Other rail cars will follow.

One of the most historic trains in the Midwest has been transported more than 600 miles by semi-truck to a new home.

The Mark Twain Zephyr was one of nine stainless steel passenger trains built for the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad in the 1930s. The passenger car traveled between Burlington, Iowa and Saint Louis, Missouri, generally following the scenic course of the Mississippi River for two decades in 1935 to 1958.

The rail cars were purchased in St. Louis on June 29 by the Wisconsin Great Northern Railroad, located in Trego, Wisconsin, and are being transported to Trego where it will be restored to welcome passengers aboard for the first time since the late 1950’s.

Since 1959, it has been owned by a number of private individuals who have attempted to re-build the train’s exterior and interior, but the restoration was never completed.

Greg and Mardell Vreeland, owners of the WGNRR, plan to restore the engine and four passenger cars during the next year using their team of full-time experienced electricians, carpenters, and mechanical engineers. The Vreelands said the goal is to have the Mark Twain Zephyr up and running by late 2021 and provide passengers scenic rides on the Wisconsin Great Northern’s main line in Washburn County, Wisconsin.

Last Friday and Saturday, the engine called "Injun Joe," was transported from a railroad yard in St. Louis to Trego by interstate and highways using I-55, I-39, I-94, and U.S. 53.

Later this month, the four other passenger cars, "Becky Thatcher," "Huckleberry Finn," "Tom Sawyer," and "Effie Dean" will be moved to Wisconsin. The exact time and route of the move is yet to be determined, those interested in catching a glimpse of railroad history in motion can follow the social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter @MarkTwainZephyr. More information about the history of the train and restoration plans are available at www.MarkTwainZephyr.com. There is even a section where people who remember riding the Zephyr back in the day can post their memories.

Besides giving passengers the chance to experience a ride on the Mark Twain Zephyr, there also are plans to turn the train’s former baggage car into a museum featuring various displays about the Burlington Zephyrs. Once complete, visitors to the railroad will be able to walk through and enjoy various displays, maps, timetables, photographs, blue prints and more.

The WGNRR has partnered with the Midwest Rail Rangers, a non-profit organization, who will design some of the museum displays and work to raise donations for the museum car.

Research teams at the railroad are creating a 400-page book that tracks the history of the Mark Twain Zephyr from the first blue print to present day. The plan is to published the book in early September. The book will be available at www.MarkTwainZephyr.com. All purchases of the book will benefit the museum car displays.

Next year, will mark the Wisconsin Great Northern Railroad’s 25th season of providing unique experiences for passengers through the Northwoods. The WGNRR is home to America’s only moving Bed and Breakfast Train. Visitors also can enjoy the elegant dinner train, sightseeing excursions, Santa Fe trains, wine and cheese aboard the bi-level sky parlour car, and much more.